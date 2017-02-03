For most of our history, human technology consisted of our brains, fire, and sharp sticks. 0:06 While fire and sharp sticks became power plants and nuclear weapons, 0:10 the biggest upgrade has happened to our brains. 0:13 Since the 1960's, the power of our brain machines has kept growing exponentially, 0:17 allowing computers to get smaller and more powerful at the same time. 0:21 But this process is about to meet its physical limits. 0:25 Computer parts are approaching the size of an atom. 0:28 To understand why this is a problem, we have to clear up some basics. 0:33 In a Nutshell - By Kurzgesagt 0:39 A computer is made up of very simple components 0:42 doing very simple things. 0:44 Representing data, the means of processing it, and control mechanisms. 0:49 Computer chips contain modules, which contain logic gates, which contain transistors 0:54 A transistor is the simplest form of a data processor in computers, 0:58 basically a switch that can either block, or open the way for information coming through 1:03 This information is made up of bits 1:06 which can be set to either 0 or 1. 1:08 Combinations of several bits are used to represent more complex information. 1:13 Transistors are combined to create logic gates which still do very simple stuff. 1:18 For example, an AND Gate sends an output of 1 if all of its inputs are 1 and a output of 0 otherwise. 1:25 Combinations of logic gates finally form meaningful modules, say, for adding two numbers. 1:31 Once you can add, you can also multiply, 1:33 and once you can multiply, you can basically do anything. 1:37 Since all basic operations are literally simpler than first grade math, 1:41 you can imagine a computer as a group of 7-year-olds answering really basic math questions. 1:46 A large enough bunch of them could compute anything 1:48 from astrophysics to Zelda. 1:51 However, with parts getting tinier and tinier, 1:53 quantum physics are making things tricky. 1:56 In a nutshell, a transistor is just a electric switch. 1:59 Electricity is electrons moving from one place to another. 2:03 So, a switch is a passage that can block electrons from moving in one direction. 2:08 Today, a typical scale for transistors is 14 nanometers 2:12 Which is about 8 time less than the HIV virus' diameter 2:15 and 500 times smaller than a red blood cell. 2:18 As transistors are shrinking to the size of only a few atoms 2:22 Electrons may just transfer themselves to the other side of a blocked passage 2:25 via a process called Quantum Tunneling 2:28 In the quantum realm, physic works quite differently from the predictable way were used to 2:33 and traditional computers just stop making sense. 2:36 We are approaching a real physical barrier for our technological progress. 2:41 To solve this problem, 2:42 scientists are trying to use these unusual quantum properties to their advantage 2:47 by building quantum computers. 2:49 In normal computers, bits are the smallest unit of information. 2:53 Quantum computers use qubits which can also be set to one of two values. 2:58 A qubit can be any two level quantum system 3:00 such as a spin and a magnetic field or a single photon 3:04 0 and 1 are this system's possible states 3:07 like the photons horizontal or vertical polarization 3:10 In the quantum world, the qubit doesn't have to be just one of those 3:14 It can be in any proportions of both states at once 3:17 This is called superposition. 3:19 But as soon as you test its value, say, by sending the photon through a filter 3:24 It has to decide to be either vertically or horizontally polarized 3:29 So as long as it's unobserved, 3:31 The qubit is in a superposition of probabilities for 0 and 1 and you can't predit which it'll be 3:37 But the instant you measure it 3:39 It collapses into one of the definite states. 3:42 Superposition is a game changer. 3:44 For classical bits can be in one of two to the power of four different configurations at a time. 3:50 That's 16 possible combinations at which you can use just one 3:54 For qubits in superposition, however, can be in all of those 16 combinations at once. 4:00 This number grows exponentially with each extra qubit 4:04 20 of them can already store a million values in parallel. 4:08 A really weird and unintuitive property qubits can have is Entanglement, 4:12 a close connection that makes each of the qubits react to a change in the other state instantaneously, 4:18 no matter how far they are apart 4:20 This means when measuring just one entangled qubit, you can directly to use property of it's partner's 4:26 without having to look 4:27 Qubit Manipulation is a mind bender as well 4:31 A normal logic gate gets a simple set of inputs and produces one definite output 4:36 A quantum gate manipulates an input of superpositions, rotates probabilities, 4:41 and produces another superposition as its output. 4:44 So a quantum computer sets up some qubits, applies quantum gates to entangle them and manipulate probabilities 4:51 then finally measures the outcome, collapsing superpositions to an actual sequence of 0s and 1s 4:57 What this means is you get entire lot of calculations that are possible with your setup all done at the same time 5:04 Ultimately you can only measure one of the results and it'll only probably be the one you want, 5:09 So you might have to double check and try again. 5:12 But by cleverly exploiting superposition and entanglement, 5:15 this can be exponentially more efficient than would ever be possible on a normal computer. 5:20 So, while quantum computers will not probably not replace our home computers, 5:25 in some areas, they are vastly superior. 5:28 One of them is database searching. 5:30 To find something in a database, a normal computer may have to test every single one of its entries. 5:35 Quantum computers algorithms need only the square root of that time 5:39 which for large databases, is a huge difference 5:42 The most famous use of quantum computers is ruining IT security 5:46 right now you are browsing email and banking data is being kept secure by an encryption safety system 5:52 in which you give everyone a public key to encode messages only you can decode 5:56 The problem is that this public key can actually be used to calculate your secret private key 6:02 Luckily, doing the necessary math on any normal computer would literally take years of try and error 6:07 But a quantum computer with exponential speed-up could do it in a breeze 6:12 Another really exciting new use is simulations 6:15 Simulations of the quantum world are very intense on resources 6:19 and even for bigger structures such as molecules they often lack accuracy 6:24 So why not simulate quantum physics with actual quantum physics? 6:28 Quantum simulations could provide new insights on proteins that might revolutionize medicine. 6:34 Right now we don't know if quantum computers will be just a specallized tool 6:38 or a big revolution for humanity. 6:40 We have no idea where the limits of technology are 6:43 and there's only one way to find out. 6:46 This video is supported by the Australian Academy of Science 6:50 which promotes and supports excellence in science