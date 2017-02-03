Robert Kiyosaki
Trump's immigration ban actually makes it harder to fight terrorism
Trump’s immigrant ban is rattling key relationships in the Middle East
President Trump's temporary ban on 0:04 immigrants from seven Muslim-majority 0:05 countries has been criticized as being 0:08 unAmerican. 0:10 One of the people who is detained over the weekend was a 0:13 five-year-old who is detained for hours 0:15 separated from his mother whose from Iran. 0:19 But the ban is also having an 0:20 effect on American military strategy in 0:22 the Middle East. Instead of protecting 0:24 the US, Republican Senators John McCain 0:26 and Lindsey Graham are warning that the 0:28 ban could be a self-inflicted wound in 0:31 the fight against terrorism. 0:33 It was obviously rushed out but no effort was 0:36 really made to consider what the 0:38 strategic impact was in any of these 0:41 seven countries. 0:43 This is Tony Cordesman. He writes and advises on military policy 0:48 not immigration.But Cordesman sees Trump's 0:51 executive order as more than an immigration policy. 0:54 It already has had a major effect on 0:56 ISIS propaganda. They picked up on it immediately. 1:00 Already some jihadist 1:01 groups are claiming victory over the 1:03 executive order. Saying that the policy 1:05 proves the United States is at war with 1:08 Islam. 1:09 They're calling President Trump's action the "Blessed ban". 1:12 The policy plays perfectly into ISIS's most vital 1:15 narrative, that the West persecutes Muslims 1:18 and that is a holy duty to fight back. 1:22 That message carries even more weight when 1:24 paired with the fact that Trump has 1:25 explicitly tailored the ban to make it 1:27 easier for Christians to immigrate to 1:29 the US. 1:30 As it related to persecuted Christians do you see them as kind of a 1:34 priority here? Yes. You do? Yes 1:37 The ban is also rattling relationships with key 1:39 partners in the Middle East and around 1:41 the world 1:42 It tends to alienate Muslims even if 1:45 they're not in the seven countries 1:47 and people outside those countries now 1:50 have no idea of what's going to happen 1:53 next. 1:53 Most of the world's Muslims are not in 1:55 the Middle East. A substantial number are 1:59 in Africa. 2:00 But others are strategic partners in 2:03 Asia, Indonesia. India is a country that 2:06 has very large number of Muslims. 2:09 Iraq is one strategic partner that 2:11 is bearing most of the burden in the fight 2:13 against ISIS. And has lost thousands of 2:15 soldiers along the way. It's a country 2:18 that the US needs on its side. 2:20 But Iraq is one of the countries included in 2:22 the ban and they're not happy. 2:24 It's humiliating, its like spitting in the 2:26 face of Iraqis. When you are essentially 2:30 fighting side-by-side with Iraqi troops 2:33 to ban all entry from Iraq. 2:38 Made no real sense at all was an almost perfect 2:41 way of alienating a partner. 2:44 In three other banned countries, Libya, Somalia, and 2:47 Yemen the US has a small military 2:49 presence to monitor terror groups and 2:51 conduct counter-terror operations. 2:54 And the impact the message you are sending 2:56 all of these countries is that 2:58 regardless of who they are, how much they 3:01 cooperate with the United States, 3:04 They're going to be excluded. 3:06 The US also counts on a broader coalition of 3:09 security allies for intelligence sharing 3:11 and other counterterrorism operations. 3:13 Every one of these countries are 3:15 Muslim-majority nations and many have 3:17 spoken out against the ban. And we heard 3:20 from Pakistan Foreign Minister the move 3:22 will not affect terrorists 3:23 however it will increase the miseries of 3:26 the victims of terrorism. So in many ways 3:29 you've taken a threat which gets an 3:32 immense amount of media attention but 3:35 actually produces almost no 3:38 casualties. And you've used it in ways which 3:41 threaten our strategic partnerships and 3:45 military relations with critical 3:49 largely Muslim states roughly from Morocco 3:53 to Malaysia. 3:56 The hasty release of the executive order is also creating rifts 3:59 within Trump days old national security 4:02 team. There is a secretary of defense has 4:06 a great deal of competence in this area and 4:09 is focused on the far broader issues of 4:11 security. Particularly in the countries 4:13 that were named and he was not consulted. 4:16 Secretary Mattis reportedly saw a draft of 4:19 the executive order just hours before it 4:21 was signed. Trump gave him no input. 4:24 This may be because six months earlier Mattis 4:26 said publicly that a Muslim immigration 4:28 ban would quote, "send shockwaves through 4:31 the entire international system." And he 4:34 was right. 4:35 Trump's ban didn't just affect the 4:37 people immigrating to the United States 4:39 from seven Muslim-majority countries. 4:41 It is having a much broader negative effect 4:44 on the security partnerships that the 4:45 US depends on in the Middle East and 4:47 Asia. A network of relationships that is 4:49 not easily repaired.
President Trumps Weekly Address to The Nation 2-3-17
my fellow Americans this week I 0:13 nominated Neil Gorsuch for the United 0:16 in court judge course which is one of 0:19 the most qualified people ever to be 0:21 nominated for this post 0:22 he's a graduate of Columbia Harvard and 0:25 Oxford he's a man of principle he has an 0:29 impeccable resume he's widely respected 0:31 by everyone and judge courses just 0:35 proven track record upholding the 0:37 Constitution makes him the ideal person 0:41 to fill the vacancy left by the late 0:44 great Antonin Scalia a truly fabulous 0:47 justice 10 years ago the Senate 0:50 unanimously approved judge corsa jizz 0:53 nomination to serve on the Tenth Circuit 0:55 Court of Appeals iron members of both 0:58 parties to support judge courses and in 1:01 so doing to protect our laws and our 1:04 freedoms this week we also took 1:07 significant action to roll back the 1:09 massive regulation that is devastating 1:11 our economy and crippling American 1:14 companies and jobs 1:16 that's why I've issued a new executive 1:18 order to create permanent structure of 1:21 regulatory reduction disorder requires 1:24 that for everyone 1:26 new regulation to old regulations must 1:29 and I mean must be eliminated it's out 1:32 of control the January employment report 1:35 shows that the private sector added 1:38 237,000 jobs last month a lot of that 1:42 has to do with the spirit our country 1:44 now has job growth far surpassed 1:47 expectations in january and the labor 1:50 force participation also grew so you can 1:53 be encouraged about the progress of our 1:56 economy it's going to be a whole new 1:59 ballgame but there is still much work to 2:03 do that i can tell you 2:05 also this week on the first day black 2:07 history month i was pleased to host 2:10 african-american leaders at the White 2:12 House would determine to deliver more 2:15 opportunity jobs and safety for the 2:17 african-american citizens of our country 2:20 America can really never ever rest until 2:24 children of every color are fully 2:28 included in the American 2:29 dreams so important i think probably one 2:33 of my most and maybe my most important 2:35 goal it is our mutual duty and 2:38 obligation to make sure this happens at 2:41 Dover Air Force Base on wednesday i 2:43 joined the family of chief Special 2:45 Warfare operator william ryan owens as 2:49 our fallen hero was returned home a 2:51 great man chief Owens gave his life for 2:54 his country and for our people are dead 2:57 to him and his family a beautiful family 3:00 is eternal God has truly blessed this 3:04 nation to have given us such a brave and 3:06 selfless patriot as Ryan we will never 3:10 forget him 3:11 we will never ever forget those who 3:13 serve believe me and i will never forget 3:16 that my responsibility is to keep you 3:19 the American people safe and free 3:23 that's why last week I signed an 3:26 executive order to help keep terrorists 3:28 out of our country the executive order 3:30 establishes a process to develop new 3:32 Vedic and mechanisms to ensure those 3:35 coming into America love and support our 3:39 people that they have good intentions on 3:43 every single front we're working to 3:44 deliver for American workers and 3:46 American families you the law abiding 3:49 citizens of this country are my total 3:51 priority your safety your jobs and your 3:55 wages guide our decisions we are here to 3:57 serve you the great and loyal citizens 4:00 of the United States of America to 4:03 forgotten men and women will never be 4:05 forgotten again because from now on it's 4:08 going to be America first 4:11 that's how i got elected that's why you 4:13 voted for me and i will never forget it 4:16 god bless you and God bless america
Civil War now seems almost inevitable
The unhinged, radical left seems so detached from reality and so far gone that escalation into Civil War now seems almost inevitable. Can we stop the escalation and save leftists from their own spiral of delusional self-destruction before it's too late?
Americans do not need a government to arm the American People, it is the peoples right to do so and they have. Known as the Second Amendment. Just a thought for you. Just like Holder armed the cartel in Fast and Furious. Except he broke the law and should be in prison.
The Knowledge That They Don't Want You To Know - Full Length Documentary
Undoubtedly Tesla was a great theorist. A better engineering knowledge would have helped his cause immensity. A man can not do everything. EINSTEIN should have partnered and backed Tesla - what a team and with the might of USA behind them - the world would be such a different place. We should be concentrating on more spiritual things and actualizing the potential in our selves. I fear a great opportunity was missed 100 + yrs ago. Is there not a 30 year law where government decisions should be revisited should the be a need. Well with 'climate change' and pollution being what it is - there is certainly a need for clean and renewable energy.
Quantum Computers Explained – Limits of Human Technology
Where are the limits of human technology? And can we somehow avoid them? This is where quantum computers become very interesting.
For most of our history, human technology consisted of our brains, fire, and sharp sticks. 0:06 While fire and sharp sticks became power plants and nuclear weapons, 0:10 the biggest upgrade has happened to our brains. 0:13 Since the 1960's, the power of our brain machines has kept growing exponentially, 0:17 allowing computers to get smaller and more powerful at the same time. 0:21 But this process is about to meet its physical limits. 0:25 Computer parts are approaching the size of an atom. 0:28 To understand why this is a problem, we have to clear up some basics. 0:33 In a Nutshell - By Kurzgesagt 0:39 A computer is made up of very simple components 0:42 doing very simple things. 0:44 Representing data, the means of processing it, and control mechanisms. 0:49 Computer chips contain modules, which contain logic gates, which contain transistors 0:54 A transistor is the simplest form of a data processor in computers, 0:58 basically a switch that can either block, or open the way for information coming through 1:03 This information is made up of bits 1:06 which can be set to either 0 or 1. 1:08 Combinations of several bits are used to represent more complex information. 1:13 Transistors are combined to create logic gates which still do very simple stuff. 1:18 For example, an AND Gate sends an output of 1 if all of its inputs are 1 and a output of 0 otherwise. 1:25 Combinations of logic gates finally form meaningful modules, say, for adding two numbers. 1:31 Once you can add, you can also multiply, 1:33 and once you can multiply, you can basically do anything. 1:37 Since all basic operations are literally simpler than first grade math, 1:41 you can imagine a computer as a group of 7-year-olds answering really basic math questions. 1:46 A large enough bunch of them could compute anything 1:48 from astrophysics to Zelda. 1:51 However, with parts getting tinier and tinier, 1:53 quantum physics are making things tricky. 1:56 In a nutshell, a transistor is just a electric switch. 1:59 Electricity is electrons moving from one place to another. 2:03 So, a switch is a passage that can block electrons from moving in one direction. 2:08 Today, a typical scale for transistors is 14 nanometers 2:12 Which is about 8 time less than the HIV virus' diameter 2:15 and 500 times smaller than a red blood cell. 2:18 As transistors are shrinking to the size of only a few atoms 2:22 Electrons may just transfer themselves to the other side of a blocked passage 2:25 via a process called Quantum Tunneling 2:28 In the quantum realm, physic works quite differently from the predictable way were used to 2:33 and traditional computers just stop making sense. 2:36 We are approaching a real physical barrier for our technological progress. 2:41 To solve this problem, 2:42 scientists are trying to use these unusual quantum properties to their advantage 2:47 by building quantum computers. 2:49 In normal computers, bits are the smallest unit of information. 2:53 Quantum computers use qubits which can also be set to one of two values. 2:58 A qubit can be any two level quantum system 3:00 such as a spin and a magnetic field or a single photon 3:04 0 and 1 are this system's possible states 3:07 like the photons horizontal or vertical polarization 3:10 In the quantum world, the qubit doesn't have to be just one of those 3:14 It can be in any proportions of both states at once 3:17 This is called superposition. 3:19 But as soon as you test its value, say, by sending the photon through a filter 3:24 It has to decide to be either vertically or horizontally polarized 3:29 So as long as it's unobserved, 3:31 The qubit is in a superposition of probabilities for 0 and 1 and you can't predit which it'll be 3:37 But the instant you measure it 3:39 It collapses into one of the definite states. 3:42 Superposition is a game changer. 3:44 For classical bits can be in one of two to the power of four different configurations at a time. 3:50 That's 16 possible combinations at which you can use just one 3:54 For qubits in superposition, however, can be in all of those 16 combinations at once. 4:00 This number grows exponentially with each extra qubit 4:04 20 of them can already store a million values in parallel. 4:08 A really weird and unintuitive property qubits can have is Entanglement, 4:12 a close connection that makes each of the qubits react to a change in the other state instantaneously, 4:18 no matter how far they are apart 4:20 This means when measuring just one entangled qubit, you can directly to use property of it's partner's 4:26 without having to look 4:27 Qubit Manipulation is a mind bender as well 4:31 A normal logic gate gets a simple set of inputs and produces one definite output 4:36 A quantum gate manipulates an input of superpositions, rotates probabilities, 4:41 and produces another superposition as its output. 4:44 So a quantum computer sets up some qubits, applies quantum gates to entangle them and manipulate probabilities 4:51 then finally measures the outcome, collapsing superpositions to an actual sequence of 0s and 1s 4:57 What this means is you get entire lot of calculations that are possible with your setup all done at the same time 5:04 Ultimately you can only measure one of the results and it'll only probably be the one you want, 5:09 So you might have to double check and try again. 5:12 But by cleverly exploiting superposition and entanglement, 5:15 this can be exponentially more efficient than would ever be possible on a normal computer. 5:20 So, while quantum computers will not probably not replace our home computers, 5:25 in some areas, they are vastly superior. 5:28 One of them is database searching. 5:30 To find something in a database, a normal computer may have to test every single one of its entries. 5:35 Quantum computers algorithms need only the square root of that time 5:39 which for large databases, is a huge difference 5:42 The most famous use of quantum computers is ruining IT security 5:46 right now you are browsing email and banking data is being kept secure by an encryption safety system 5:52 in which you give everyone a public key to encode messages only you can decode 5:56 The problem is that this public key can actually be used to calculate your secret private key 6:02 Luckily, doing the necessary math on any normal computer would literally take years of try and error 6:07 But a quantum computer with exponential speed-up could do it in a breeze 6:12 Another really exciting new use is simulations 6:15 Simulations of the quantum world are very intense on resources 6:19 and even for bigger structures such as molecules they often lack accuracy 6:24 So why not simulate quantum physics with actual quantum physics? 6:28 Quantum simulations could provide new insights on proteins that might revolutionize medicine. 6:34 Right now we don't know if quantum computers will be just a specallized tool 6:38 or a big revolution for humanity. 6:40 We have no idea where the limits of technology are 6:43 and there's only one way to find out. 6:46 This video is supported by the Australian Academy of Science 6:50 which promotes and supports excellence in science
